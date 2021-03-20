Rule clarification gets cheerleaders back in the game
Central Union cheerleaders were present, but rather confined, at the Spartans’ home football contest Friday night against the Calexico Bulldogs. Cheer squads learned earlier in the day of a state rule clarification that would allow them to perform during the game. PHOTO TOM BODUS

 By TOM BODUS, Editor in Chief

EL CENTRO – Just in a nick of time, cheerleaders were allowed back on the sidelines for Friday night’s football games in Imperial County.

 One Friday, the California Department of Public Health announced it would consider sideline cheerleading as comparable to competitive cheerleading as a moderate-contact sport. As such, it should follow all requirements of other moderate-contract team sports.

