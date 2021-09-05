Vincent Memorial Catholic High School wide receiver Armando Apodaca prepares to catch a pass from quarterback Jacobo Elias (not pictured) while he stands at the goal line. Apodaca caught the pass for a touchdown against El Cajon Valley High School in a non-league game Friday at Southwest High School in El Centro. PHOTO MARIO RENTERIA
Vincent Memorial Catholic High School's Armando Apocada turns upfield after catching a pass in a nonleague game against El Cajon Valley High School on Friday at Southwest High School in El Centro. PHOTO MARIO RENTERIA
EL CENTRO — Jacobo Elias rushed for 71 yards, threw for 190 more, threw a touchdown pass, rushed for another and scored two PATs to lead his Vincent Memorial Catholic High School Scots to a 14-12 win Friday.
The game, a non-league match against the El Cajon Valley High School Braves, was similar to the Scots loss a week ago to the Southwest High School Eagles — a close battle to the end, but this time the Eagles finished on top.
