EL CENTRO — Jacobo Elias rushed for 71 yards, threw for 190 more, threw a touchdown pass, rushed for another and scored two PATs to lead his Vincent Memorial Catholic High School Scots to a 14-12 win Friday.

The game, a non-league match against the El Cajon Valley High School Braves, was similar to the Scots loss a week ago to the Southwest High School Eagles — a close battle to the end, but this time the Eagles finished on top.

