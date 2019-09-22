Scots spoil El Cajon Valley homecoming, 35-6
Buy Now

Vincent Memorial QB Hernan Olivas (8) gestures for a teammate to pick up a block as he scrambles towards the end zone in the Scots' 41-22 win over Calexico on Sept. 6. Olivas and the Scots' offense had another strong outing against El Cajon Valley on Friday, spoiling the Braves homecoming game with a 35-6 win. PHOTO AARON BODUS

EL CAJON — It was clear that, after the ignominy of going 0-10 in 2018, the El Cajon Valley High School football team wanted to show their fans a thing or two at their homecoming game against the Vincent Memorial Scots on Friday.

They wanted to win so badly that, after the Scots jumped out to an early 14-0 lead, the Braves risked it all on multiple dicey fourth-down conversion attempts deep in their own territory — each of which backfired spectacularly leading to a running clock to start the fourth quarter and an easy 35-6 victory for Vincent.

Sports Editor Aaron Bodus can be reached at abodus@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3434.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.