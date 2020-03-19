Smith steps down as Calipat football coach

CALIPATRIA — Calipatria High School once again is in the market for a varsity football coach. Keith Smith Sr., who held that post in 2019, resigned late last week, Hornet athletic director Josh Wise confirmed.

Smith — who had entered the season expecting to help out as the JV coach — was thrust into the varsity job after the abrupt departure of Mike Swearingen, who had led the Hornets for three seasons before resigning two weeks ahead of Calipatria’s 2019 opener.

Sports Editor Aaron Bodus can be reached at abodus@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3434.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.