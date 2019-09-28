Southwest falls hard in clash of Eagles
Southwest Highs’s Nathan Holguin gets tackled by Granite Hills High’s defensemen during a non-conference football game on Friday in El Centro. PHOTO SERGIO BASTIDAS 

EL CENTRO — With the Southwest Eagles down 40-0 in the early stages of the third quarter Friday night against the Granite Hills Eagles, play was halted for about 35 minutes after Southwest Coach John Haines’ wife collapsed on the sidelines and stayed down.

The EMTs were the first to arrive, but it was 35 minutes after the woman collapsed before an ambulance showed up. She was carried out on a stretcher and the game resumed on a running clock, whereupon Granite Hills put on the finishing touches on a dominant 41-7 win.

