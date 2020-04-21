EL CENTRO – The loss of the spring high school sports schedule has created a void for schools, students and the community, but Southwest High School is attempting to ensure the senior athletes who have been competing in their final season aren’t forgotten.

The school announced on Facebook that beginning Monday it will be paying daily tribute to its senior athletes. The school said it will post pictures and a brief summary of two spring athletes, and share their accomplishments while they wore the Purple and Gold.

Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or 760-335-4646.

