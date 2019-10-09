Southwest nabs easy win over Palo Verde
Southwest's Andrea Aguilar (22) goes taps the ball over the net during the Eagles' straigh-set victory over the Palo Verde Yellowjackets on Tuesday. PHOTO AARON BODUS

EL CENTRO — Walking a fine line in the Imperial Valley League after losses to Brawley and Imperial over the past couple of weeks, the Southwest High School volleyball team did what it needed to do to stay in the hunt on Tuesday, notching a crisp, three-set (25-14, 25-6, 25-10) win over the visiting Palo Verde Yellowjackets.

The Eagles held firm command for the duration of a predictably low-energy affair, holding the lead from start to finish — excepting a one point blip at the beginning of the third set.

Sports Editor Aaron Bodus can be reached at abodus@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3434.

