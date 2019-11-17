Spartans cave in Cavers, advance to D-III semis
Central's Angel Nava-Esparza (43) looks over his shoulder during a touchdown run vs. the Calexico Bulldogs earlier this year. Nava-Esparza found the end zone four times in the Spartans win over San Diego High on Friday. PHOTO AARON BODUS

SAN DIEGO — Next Friday the Central Union Spartans will find themselves in a familiar place: The CIF-SDS football semifinals. The Spartans have now reached the semis (Division IV two years ago, Division III since) all three years of head coach David Peña’s tenure.

Ironically, in order to get there this year, the Spartans first had to beat the team that sent them packing in 2017 — the San Diego High Cavers — which they just managed to do in a 30-26 victory at Balboa Stadium here.

