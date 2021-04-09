EL CENTRO – In a game that played more like a scrimmage than a hard-won battle, the Central Union High School Spartans took apart Desert Hot Springs 28-0 Thursday night.

The Golden Eagles were a late replacement for Southwest High School, which had to back out of this year’s City Championship game due to a positive COVID test of an adult associated with the team.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3440.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.