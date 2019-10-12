Spartans ground Eagles to claim City Championship
Buy Now

Central Union High's Elias Dominguez attempts to tackle Southwest High's Joshua Enders during the City Championship game on Friday at Eagle Field in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — For the second consecutive year, the Central Union High football team dominated the city championship game against crosstown rival Southwest in a 47-13 beatdown at Eagle Field on Friday.

While the Spartans didn’t play a perfect game, their jobs were made easier by Southwest miscues early in the first quarter that gifted Central (5-2 overall, 2-0 in Imperial Valley League) its first two touchdowns.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.