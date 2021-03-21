Spartans rout Bulldogs in season opener
Central Union receiver Fernando Morales (8) takes one to the house in the second quarter of the Spartans’ home contest Friday night vs. Calexico High School. The Spartans won, 45-0. PHOTO TOM BODUS

EL CENTRO — The Central Union Spartans dominated the Calexico High School Bulldogs in their long-awaited football season opener, winning 45-0 behind its defense and the rushing of running back Zarien Robinson.

The Spartans’ defense prevented the Bulldogs from getting one first down in the entire game except for the one that occurred on a penalty.

Central Union quarterback Jordan Reed (2) heads for the end zone in the second quarter of Friday’s contest against Calexico High School. Reed was stopped 1 yard shy of the goal line on the play. PHOTO TOM BODUS

