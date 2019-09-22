Spartans run out of miracles, drop second in a row
Central quarterback Deniro Osuna (11) looks downfield ahead of a pass during the Spartans' Sept. 13 game against Gila Ridge. Osuna threw for 209 yards and two TDs against the Christian Patriots on Friday, but the Spartans fell for the second week in a row, 31-28. PHOTO SERGIO BASTIDAS

EL CAJON — Despite delivering all manner of clutch plays, the Central Union football team couldn’t conjure one that the Christian Patriots wouldn’t answer, and in the end, they ran out of miracles, falling here, 31-28, Friday night.

The Spartans had a goal line pick six, a nearly 70-yard screen and score with less than a minute to spare in the first half, a 90-yard touchdown drive in the waning moments of the fourth quarter, and a successful onside kick recovery. But no matter what they pulled out of their hat, the Patriots had a response, thanks to a determined ground attack and strong special teams.

