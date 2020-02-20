Spartans surge into quarters with 66-39 win over Escondido Charter
Central Union High’s Skylar Cook guards the ball while looking for an open teammate during the Spartans’ CIF-SDS Div. IV playoff game on Tuesday at Spartan Arena in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — After the Central Union Spartans’ 57-54 overtime win over Brawley in their regular season finale, head coach Juan Valenzuela offered the opinion that his team, then a perfectly mediocre 14-14, had not yet peaked, and Tuesday’s CIF-SDS Division IV playoff contest at Spartan Arena here seems to have proven him right.

The fifth-seeded Spartans busted up No. 12 Escondido Charter thoroughly in a 66-39 “how do you like me now?” game.

