Imperial High School's Jesse Nichols (right) readies for a pass by Tigers quarterback Rhys Vindiola against Central Union High School in an Imperial Valley League game Friday in El Centro. Nichols made the reception for a first down. PHOTO MARIO RENTERIA
EL CENTRO — The Central Union High School football team used a strong first half to beat visiting Imperial High School, 28-7, in an Imperial Valley League game Friday in El Centro.
The Spartans improved to 2-0 in league and 4-4 overall as they turn their attention to cross-town rival Southwest High School (2-6, 0-2 IVL) in the annual El Centro City Championship set for Friday at Southwest.
