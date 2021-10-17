EL CENTRO — The Central Union High School football team used a strong first half to beat visiting Imperial High School, 28-7, in an Imperial Valley League game Friday in El Centro.

The Spartans improved to 2-0 in league and 4-4 overall as they turn their attention to cross-town rival Southwest High School (2-6, 0-2 IVL) in the annual El Centro City Championship set for Friday at Southwest.

