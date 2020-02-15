Spartans win Golden Ball Game in OT
Central's Khalil Wyatt shoulders his way past Brawley's Oscar Gonzalez in the second quarter of the Spartans' eventual 57-54 overtime win over the Wildcats on Thursday in El Centro. PHOTO AARON BODUS

EL CENTRO — They finally got one.

After a series of close-game heartbreaks dating back to their Imperial Valley League opener vs. Calexico, the Central Union Spartans finally managed to end a white-knuckler in the win column, defeating the Brawley Wildcats 57-54 in overtime in the annual Golden Ball Game at Spartan Arena here.

