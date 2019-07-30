Dates have been changed for a low-cost wrestling camp in Brawley next month. The camp, organized by former Brawley Union High School assistant wrestling coach Johnny Torres, currently a coach in Broomfield, Colo., will now be held Aug. 10 and 11.
Torres and James Fleming, who was a two-time All-American at Clarion University in West Mifflin, Pa., will instruct boys and girls from 8 years old through high school age with at least two years’ experience. The camp will be held in the BUHS wrestling room. There will be three sessions per day: 9 to 11 a.m., noon to 2 p.m., and 2:30 to 4 p.m.
