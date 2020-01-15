IMPERIAL — Fresh off pulverizing the Kofa High Kings, 84-11, on Friday night, the Imperial girls’ basketball team found itself up against a much toothier Yuma-based squad in its return to action on Monday. Nevertheless, they still managed to prevail over visiting Cibola 43-33, handing the Raiders just their second defeat of the season.

Imperial had to do a little bit of coming from behind — they trailed 16-13 at the half. But they did that in more on the back nine, closing the game out with an extended 30-17 run.

Sports Editor Aaron Bodus can be reached at abodus@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3434.

