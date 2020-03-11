ESCONDIDO — After a mildly rocky start to the 2020 season in the form of back-to-back losses to Eastlake and University City on Tuesday and Friday last week, the Brawley Wildcats have rebounded to win four straight games, including two on Monday over Valhalla (3-1) and Mission Hills (7-5) to secure a first-place finish in the Bronze Division of Escondido High’s Cougar Classic tournament.

In the Wildcats’ win over Valhalla in the Bronze semis, Lilly Martinez pitched seven excellent innings, giving up three hits, striking out seven and walking none, while her teammates squeezed out three two runs in the first inning and another in the fifth to give her just enough run support to get the W.

Sports Editor Aaron Bodus can be reached at abodus@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3434.

