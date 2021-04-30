Officials from the city of Imperial and the Imperial Little League board joined up March 20 for a work day at Freddie White Park at Fourth and F streets. Projects included repainting the concession building and upgrading the fence. PHOTOS VINCENT OSUNA
Sprucing up the ballyard
Vincent Osuna
