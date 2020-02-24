Still-perfect Vincent accelerates past Guajome Park into D-V semis
Vincent Memorial's Delta Nelson (22) goes up for a transition layup during the Scots' 66-26 win over Guajome Park Academy in the CIF-SDS Division V quarterfinals on Saturday. PHOTO AARON BODUS

CALEXICO — After a regular season that was much less a series of trials to be borne than an unbroken string of conquests, the Vincent Memorial girls’ basketball team got its postseason under way in familiar fashion on Saturday: by winning handily.

With their 66-26 victory over Guajome Park Academy in the quarterfinal round of the CIF-SDS Division V playoffs here, the Scots advanced their overall record to an impregnable 24-0, which … just wow.

