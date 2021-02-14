1C.jpg
Members of the Holtville High School cross country team do warm-up stretches during a team practice at Birger Field on Thursday in Holtville. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

HOLTVILLE — Team practices for swim and cross country have resumed for Holtville High School.

The two sports started practicing two weeks ago. Additionally, girl’s golf and girls’ tennis started last week, HHS Athletic Director Carl Johnston confirmed.

Holtville High School senior Melany Lopez (right) launches into the water during a team practice at the El Centro Aquatic Center on Wednesday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Holtville High School senior Amanda Strahm (left) and freshman Lillian Strahm run during a team practice at Birger Field on Thursday in Holtville. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Holtville High School sophomore Alyssa Enriquez (far left) prepares to dive into the water alongside her teammates during a team practice at the El Centro Aquatic Center on Wednesday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Holtville High School junior Danytza Sandoval runs during a team practice at Birger Field on Thursday in Holtville. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Members of the Holtville High School swim team idly float during their team practice at the El Centro Aquatic Center on Wednesday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

