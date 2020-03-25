On Monday the Los Angeles Rams officially rebranded, making a splash across sports pages everywhere, with new colors, new logos and (I suppose this is projecting a bit) a new attitude.

Normally the news that a pro sports team has undergone a facelift would probably be a back-page-below-the-fold level event, but here in week two of no sports, any content is good content. So let’s talk about it.

Sports Editor Aaron Bodus can be reached at abodus@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3434.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.