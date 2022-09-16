Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
When thinking about sports, my mind tends to drift away to some of the greatest athletes and games ever played. Names like Larry Bird, Nadia Comaneci, Joe Montana, and Rebecca Lobo, to name a few, start to flood my thoughts. However, I wonder who these people were before cementing themselves into their respective record books; they had to start somewhere.
The Imperial Valley may not be home to Michael Jordan, Mia Hamm, or Pelé, but we are home to Bob Elliot, Rudy Seánez, Robert Thomas, Amber Flores, Sergio Romo, Royce Freeman, and Andy Ruiz Jr. These athletes left their mark on the IV community, and the legacy they are leaving or left behind is slowly paving the way for future generations. As a sports writer and fan, there is no better feeling than seeing athletes become household names, and eventually legends.
