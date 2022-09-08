Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Trading in the humid Texas heat for the dry desert nights, I, a Calexico native, have returned to the Imperial Valley to continue my career as a sports journalist. While the road to get here was filled with twists and turns, I would not have wanted it any other way.
It all began as I observed my mother’s ability to work out complex math with great ease. I was fascinated by my father’s ability to pick up sounds and music quickly while also being amazed at my sister’s need for nothing more than a pencil to create art. At the time, I did not have any tangible, evident talents or skills yet I never felt “less than.” As I look back, I understand that not having a natural aptitude gave me a whole world to discover, which in turn fed my curiosity and determination.
