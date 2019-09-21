IMPERIAL — It looks like fourth time’s the charm for the Imperial Tigers.

After losing fiercely contested, one-score games in three out of their first four weeks this year, the Tigers finally finished on the right side of a dogfight, riding the talents of the schools’ all-time leading receiver Joey Ramos (nine receptions, 112 yards, two TDs) and a defense that seemed to be at its best precisely when its best was most desperately needed to topple the Monte Vista Monarchs 26-25 here on Friday.

