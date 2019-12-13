Tigers can’t scale Castle Park
Imperial's Jess Nichols (4) looks to make a pass during the first half of the Tigers' 51-40 loss to Castle Park in the Tiger Classic tournament. PHOTO AARON BODUS

IMPERIAL — At ground zero after turning over almost the entire roster from last year’s Desert League championship team, the Imperial Tigers are spending the early parts of the 2019-20 basketball season engaging in the long, arduous process of finding themselves. Five games in, and the evidence suggests they could be a while looking.

On Thursday Imperial played host to the Castle Park Trojans in a 4 p.m. game as part of the annual Tiger Classic and lost 51-40.

