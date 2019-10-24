Tigers grab piece of IVL title with five-set win over Eagles
The Imperial Tigers celebrate in the middle of the court after completing their five-set comeback over the Southwest Eagles on Tuesday, guaranteeing themselves at least a share of the 2019 Imperial Valley League title, pending the outcome of their match against Brawley on Thursday. PHOTO AARON BODUS

IMPERIAL —The Imperial Tigers assured themselves a share of the 2019 Imperial Valley League volleyball title Tuesday night.

By salvaging a five-set win over the Southwest Eagles, the Tigers — currently 11-0 in league play with one regular season game left to go — have guaranteed that the worst they can finish is in an 11-1 tie with the Brawley Wildcats, whom they face on Thursday in a “you’d better hold onto something” season-capper.

