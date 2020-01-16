Tigers prove transitive property right vs. Eagles
Imperial's Sierra Morris (right) slides her feet to stay in front of Southwest's Samantha Langenheim (left) out on the permiter during the Tigers' 56-24 win over the Eagles in El Centro on Tuesday. PHOTO AARON BODUS

EL CENTRO — On Tuesday the Imperial High girls’ basketball team made the short hop down to El Centro for a game against the Southwest Eagles, whom they beat handily 56-24.

It wasn’t a shocking outcome. Although Imperial and Southwest entered the evening with records of 11-7 and 12-5, respectively, looking at how each squad performed against the Raiders of Yuma’s Cibola High would have been instructive for anybody looking for a clue as to the eventual outcome.

Tiger guard Monique Carrasco lays it up in the second half. Carrasco led Imperial with 23 points in the Tigers' Tuesday win. PHOTO AARON BODUS

