Tigers shred Spartans
Imperial High’s Shaylinn Mays (left) tips the ball past a pair of defenders during the Tigers’ away game against Central Union High on Thursday at CUHS in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — The Imperial High volleyball team defeated Central Union High in three sets, 3-0, on Thursday night at Spartan Arena.

The Tigers dominated the Spartans in every set, winning 25-10, 25-8 and 25-6. Imperial also swept Central in their Sept. 10 matchup earlier this season.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

