Tigers take bite out of Vikings with shutout win
Buy Now

Imperial High’s Jesus Padilla runs the ball against Holtville High during a non-conference football game on Friday night in Holtville. SERGIO BASTIDAS PHOTO Friday, August 30th, 2019

HOLTVILLE — While it wasn’t the blowout of a year ago, the Imperial High School football team again showed its superior size, speed and strength in a 28-0 victory over Holtville here on Friday in the second renewal of the Imperial Valley Classic rivalry.

Last August, the Tigers blew the Vikings off the field in a 46-0 shellacking, forcing Holtville into seven turnovers and dominating from start to finish. Friday, it was a scoreless game after the first quarter and only 6-0 at the half.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.