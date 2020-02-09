A number of local kids (grades 1-8) run, jump and throw at a youth track and field meet held at the Central Union High School on Saturday. The cost to participate was five dollars with funds going towards the Central track program. Organizers billed the event as an opportunity to expose youngsters to the nuts and bolts of the sport, learning its various forms and courtesies while having some fun in the sun. The top three finishers in each event and age bracket were awarded ribbons. PHOTOS AARON BODUS
Track and Field Day
Aaron Bodus
