Tremendous team effort powers Brawley past Kofa
Buy Now

Brawley's Matt Ortiz (11) dribbles past a Kofa defender in the first half of the Wildcats' 81-60 home win over the Kings on Tuesday. PHOTO AARON BODUS

BRAWLEY — Playing in their first post-holiday-break game on Tuesday, the Brawley Wildcats shook off a clunky tournament loss to Portola High out of Irvine last Saturday with a rollicking, 81-60 win over the Kofa Kings.

The foundation of the Wildcats’ decisive win was the simple fact that five is, after all, greater than one. Also teamwork makes the dream work, etc., etc.

Sports Editor Aaron Bodus can be reached at abodus@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3434.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.