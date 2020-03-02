BAKERSFIELD — At this year’s CIF State wrestling finals, which ran from Thursday through Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena here, the Imperial Valley demonstrated just how robust the local girls’ wrestling scene has become.

There were three local wrestlers who scored individual top-eight finishes at the finals, making them guaranteed placers, and all three were female. They were Savannah Gomez, Karen Salais and Ariah Barragan.

Sports Editor Aaron Bodus can be reached at abodus@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3434.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.