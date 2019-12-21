Valley native wins third North American Grappling title

Marcos Andrew Navarro poses with a belt he won at the North American Grappling Association Jiu-jitsu World Championships in Duncanville, Tex. COURTESY PHOTO

DUNCANVILLE, Texas —Valley native Marcos Andrew Navarro took first place in his division at the North American Grappling Association’s World Jiu-jitsu Championships held Dec. 7 and 8 at Duncanville Fieldhouse here.

Navarro — born in Brawley, raised in Imperial, a graduate of Central Union High —previously won NAGA world titles in 2011 and 2017. In between was a stretch spent focusing on other martial arts such as Taekwondo (in which he holds a black belt) and boxing.

