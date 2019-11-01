Valley teams wash out of CIF-SDS Division III playoffs
Buy Now

Imperial's Abby Ormand skies for a kill in the Tigers' CIF-SDS Division III playoff match against San Pasqual on Wednesday. The Tigers took an early 2-0 lead in sets, but ultimately fell 3-2. PHOTO AARON BODUS

The Imperial Valley was well represented in this year’s CIF-SDS Division III volleyball playoffs. Was — note the past tense.

In fact, each and every one of the Imperial Valley League teams currently situated within D-III — Calexico, Imperial and Southwest — all made it in.

Sports Editor Aaron Bodus can be reached at abodus@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3434.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.