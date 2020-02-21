HOLTVILLE – Eighty minutes of soccer wasn’t enough to decide Wednesday’s CIF-SDS Division V playoff game between the eighth-seeded Holtville Lady Vikings and the ninth-seeded Tigers of Morse High at Birger Field.

A 1-1 tie at the end of regulation had to be adjudicated in sudden death, where the home team prevailed on clutch penalty kick by Amanda Strahm to advance to the D-V quarters against top-ranked Tri-City Christian.

