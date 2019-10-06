Vikings beat Raiders in a walkover, 62-6
Holtville quarterback Spencer Hilfiker (22) drops back for a pass in a game against the Calexico Bulldogs on Sept. 27. Hilfiker threw three touchdown passes in Holtville's win over Southwest San Diego on Friday. PHOTO AARON BODUS

SAN DIEGO — Who will save the Manzanita League from the Holtville Vikings? That’s the question that’s got to be on everyone’s mind after the Vikes’ latest smash-em-up effort.

On the road against Southwest San Diego, Holtville’s offense kept up with its runaway freight train impression, following up a 58-point effort against Palo Verde and a 40-0 shutout of the Calexico Bulldogs with a 62-6 immolation of the not-ready-for-prime-time Raiders.

