Vikings blitz Calipat 42-0
Buy Now

Daniel Gutierrez (11) raises the Axe for Holtville after the Vikings' dominant 42-0 win over rival Calipatria at Veterans' Field on Thursday. Holtville ran at will in a game that had its final score at the half to capture a third-straight Axe Game win. PHOTO AARON BODUS

Sports Editor Aaron Bodus can be reached at abodus@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3434.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.