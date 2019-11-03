Vikings breeze past Hoover to advance
Buy Now

Holtville's Abby Garewal (2) shoots one across the bow during the Vikings' CIF-SDS Division IV quarterfinal win over the Hoover Cardinals in Holtville on Friday. PHOTO AARON BODUS

HOLTVILLE — These Vikings just keep on truckin’ … or boating … whatever it is Vikings do.

On Friday, the Holtville High School volleyball team seemed to decide that the best thing to pair with one CIF-SDS Division IV postseason victory was another. Hosting 13th-seeded Hoover High, the 12th-seeded Vikings sallied forth and defrocked the Cardinals, winning out in straight sets.

Sports Editor Aaron Bodus can be reached at abodus@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3434.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.