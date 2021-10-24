HOLTVILLE — The Holtville High School Viking football team trailed Desert League foe Mountain Empire for much of the game Friday night before scoring the contest's only touchdown in the fourth quarter to pull out a 7-3 victory.
The Vikings' defense was stout. They surrendered a field goal in the second quarter but little else. Unfortunately, the Red Hawks weren't particularly benevolent, either, and kept the Vikings at bay for most the contest.
