Vikings earn bounceback win vs. San Luis
Holtville's Ryder Merten (right) looks for an outlet after securing a rebound during the fourth quarter of the Vikings' 55-46 home win over the San Luis Sidewinders on Thursday. PHOTO AARON BODUS

HOLTVILLE — A game against the San Luis Sidewinders proved to be just what the doctor ordered for the Holtville High boys’ basketball team on Thursday.

The Vikings’ were in danger of diving into their Desert League season with an awful taste in their mouths (the taste being their own teeth) after they were absolutely rocked by the Calexico Bulldogs in a 76-39 cross-league loss on Tuesday. Thankfully they had a home date with the then 1-17 Sidewinders for a follow-up/palate cleanser, and the resulting 55-46 bounce-back win should provide some positive energy going into their league opener vs. Palo Verde.

