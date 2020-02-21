HOLTVILLE — After shaking off some early jitters, the Holtville High School girls basketball team kicked its postseason off right on Wednesday, posting a 49-31 victory over the Santana High Sultans in the first round of the CIF-SDS Division III playoffs here.

“We came out and missed a lot of easy ones early, but then we settled in, and especially in the second half, our energy level was good,” said Holtville coach Murray Anderson.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.