Vikings tame Tigers on the diamond

Holtville pitcher JR Garewal fires home during the Vikings’ game at Imperial High School Tuesday evening. The Vikings won, 11-4. COURTESY PHOTO GABRIEL PONCE

IMPERIAL — Exploding for four runs in the first and fifth innings, the Holtville High School Vikings baseball team defeated the Imperial High Tigers 11-4 in an Imperial Valley League game here on Tuesday night.

“Anytime we get a win, it’s a good day because we’ve learned you can’t take anything for granted,” said Holtville Coach Benny Carter. “For the most part, this was on the players, their talent, their working hard on their own this year in hopes of a season.”

Vikings tame Tigers on the diamond

Holtville’s Norbert Irungaray gets back safely at first during the Vikings’ game at Imperial High School Tuesday evening. COURTESY PHOTO GABRIEL PONCE

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.