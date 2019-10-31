SAN DIEGO — On Aug. 31, a portion of the Holtville varsity volleyball squad was involved in a serious traffic collision. Luckily, all parties avoided major injuries, but given the trauma of such an event, few would have imagined that the Vikings would be hosting a CIF-SDS Division IV quarterfinal playoff game two months later.

Yet, with the 12th-seeded Vikings upsetting fifth-seeded Clairemont — 3-1 (24-26, 29-27, 25-18, 25-23) — here on Tuesday, and the 13th-seeded Hoover Cardinals knocking off Sweetwater just a few doors down, that’s exactly what’s happening in the Kirchenbauer Gym on Friday, at 5 p.m.

