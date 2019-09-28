Vikings wallop shorthanded Bulldogs, 40-0
Buy Now

Holtville quarterback Spencer Hilfiker (22) throws a pass during the Vikings' 40-0 road win over the Calexico Bulldogs on Friday. PHOTO AARON BODUS

CALEXICO — Late in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game between Holtville and Calexico Highs, the Vikings held an insurmountable 40-0 lead (in a game they would win 40-0), the clock was winding down, and Holtville head coach Jason Turner was mildly agitated.

Why? Well, the Bulldogs, whose arguably quarterbackless offense had been getting stuffed all evening were looking feisty on what would turn out to be their last drive of the game, and Turner wanted to make sure that whatever feistiness they did have wouldn’t translate into points. “A zero is important,” he told everyone within earshot.

Sports Editor Aaron Bodus can be reached at abodus@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3434.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.