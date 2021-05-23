Vincent Memorial claims co-ed team tennis championship

Members of the Vincent Memorial Catholic High co-ed tennis team pose during the CIF-SDS Div. II championship game on May 14 at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego. COURTESY PHOTO

SAN DIEGO — The Vincent Memorial Catholic High co-ed tennis team won the 2021 CIF San Diego Section Div. II co-ed team tennis championship on May 14 at the Barnes Tennis Center here.

The Scots entered the playoffs, which began May 11, ranked No. 2, and beat the No. 1 ranked Pacific Ridge School, of Carlsbad, by a score of 10-7 to win the championship.

