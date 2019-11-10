West Shores Wildcats take D-V volleyball title
The West Shores High School volleyball team celebrates after winning the CIF-SDS Division V championship at Canyon Crest Academy on Friday. PHOTO AARON BODUS

SAN DIEGO — The West Shores High School volleyball team has a reputation around the county (and perhaps beyond) as something of a small school powerhouse. The Wildcats are consistent winners who have finished on top of whatever league they’ve been in for the last seven years, with a record of 146-54 over that span.

But despite all of their winning, one thing they hadn’t won was a sectional title. Nothing from CIF-SDS and certainly nothing from the even more competitive Southern Section, in which they played from 2008 to 2014. In fact, no West Shores girls’ team had ever won a regional title, per Athletic Director Luis Martinez … until Friday night that is, when they topped the River Valley Leopards in three sets in the Division V finals.

