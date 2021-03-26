BRAWLEY – While boys and girls varsity soccer doubleheaders will plentiful during pandemic-influenced local prep soccer season, having one school shutting out the other school should be a rarer event.

Such an event took place at Brawley’s Warne Field Wednesday afternoon as the host Brawley High Wildcat boys and girls soccer teams prevailed over the visiting Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots boys and girls teams, 5-0 and 12-0, respectively.

