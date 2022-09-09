Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
BRAWLEY — On Wednesday night the girl’s volleyball team hosted the Rancho Mirage Rattlers as part of their non-league schedule. Led by head coach Lindsay Rubin, the team dominated each set with teamwork and athleticism, improving their home record to 3-1 and 4-3 on the season.
The Wildcats swept the Rattlers in 3 quick sets, 25-8, 25-6, 25-10, and controlled the pace of the game with their fierce offense. After polishing their skills over the weekend with tournament play, the team looked more than prepared to take on the Rattlers.
