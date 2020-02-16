Wildcat wrestling extends historic championship streak
The large and unwieldy Brawley Union wrestling squad crowds in for a group photo after winning its 20th-straight CIF-SDS wrestling wrestling title at home on Saturday. PHOTO AARON BODUS

BRAWLEY — Twenty times in and the Brawley Wildcat wrestling program is still charmed.

For a while it looked as though La Costa Canyon might give the Wildcats a real run for their money at the CIF-SDS Division III championships here (they were within 15 points as late as the semifinals), but at the end of the day, nobody was going to keep Brawley from its big 2-0.

